The 36 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for use in all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology and an LCD display, the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level – depending on the device used – are always available at a glance. Efficient lithium-ion cells provide consistent performance and ensure that the battery does not self-discharge or lose capacity due to frequent partial discharging (memory effect). Pleasant soft-touch casing elements ensure the battery does not slip, even on smooth or tilted surfaces.