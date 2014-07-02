High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced.

20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 20
Connection thread 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.5
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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