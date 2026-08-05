Litter Picker 100 cm

100 cm long ergonomic litter picker for the comfortable pick-up of coarse dirt.

The 100 cm long gripper is perfect for the back-friendly pick-up of coarse dirt. The ergonomic design of the litter picker also enhances work safety.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.3
Package weight (kg) 0.3
Length (mm) 1000
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1040 x 160 x 270
Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning
  • Sweeping
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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