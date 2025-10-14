The accessories kit for wood cleaning is the ideal set for cleaning and maintaining wood and stone surfaces. The practical set includes a Power scrubber PS 40 for powerful and effective cleaning of diverse surfaces – perfect for stairs and edges, a 1-litre bottle of Wood Cleaner 3-in-1 for maximum cleaning efficiency, optimal care and perfect protection in only one step, as well as the Connect 'n' Clean FJ 10 C foam jet incl. a 1-litre bottle of stone cleaner for cleaning and maintaining stone surfaces. Thanks to the practical quick-change system of the Connect 'n' Clean FJ 10 C foam jet, the detergent bottles can be easily replaced. The innovative foam jet produces a thick foam, thus making possible an even more powerful cleaning performance. The accessories kit for wood cleaning is suitable for all Kärcher consumer pressure washers in classes K2 - K7.