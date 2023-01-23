Hotel room cleaning

9. Vacuuming

After cleaning the bathroom in the hotel room vacuuming the floors should follow. Here, the selection of a suitable vacuum cleaner depends on the floor type. Hard floors can be cleaned with a wet/dry vacuum cleaner, carpeted floors with a carpet vacuum sweeper. The combination of suction and brush removes particularly stubborn dirt from the fibres. Using a carpet vacuum sweeper is the most thorough method when cleaning textile coverings.

Important when vacuuming: hard-to-reach places, such as under the bed, must not be forgotten.