Battery-powered vacuum cleaner
Mains-powered machines come to a halt when they reach the end of the cable. Our battery-powered vacuum cleaners can go anywhere.
No winding and unwinding. No dragging along. No getting in a tangle. No searching for and constantly changing sockets.
No cable, but up to 24 percent time savings with increased productivity.
Unlimited performance – no compromises
Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners have it all: power and cleaning quality. In this regard, our battery-powered vacuum cleaners easily keep pace with comparable mains-powered dry vacuum cleaners – with the added benefit of freedom of movement. No power cable – it just gets in the way – and no more plugging in/unplugging! This saves time and increases productivity. The T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners run for 31 minutes on a single charge and even 66 minutes in eco!efficiency mode. The BVL 5/1 Bp backpack vacuum is unbeatable wherever space is tight, for example in cinemas, and on buses, trains and aeroplanes. The ultra-lightweight, battery-powered BVL 3/1 Bp is the perfect solution for spot cleaning and cleaning stairwells. It is also ideal for private households, tradespeople and caretakers. The cordless and manoeuvrable LVS 1/1 Bp and LVS 1/2 Bp cyclone vacuum cleaners are ideal for spot cleaning in professional areas such as hotels and building cleaning.
Sustainable. Ergonomic. Ultra-quiet.
The new Kärcher T-Range for professional demands.
Fully charged for less stress
You can't fail to be impressed by the unobstructed cordless operation, the superb portability and flexibility, the increased productivity from less effort, plus the time savings of up to 24 per cent.
You don't need cables to get full power
Our BVL 5/1 Bp offers the best cleaning performance on the market thanks to its innovative 36 V battery. In fact, it performs just as well as comparable mains-powered dry vacuum cleaners. The only thing you sacrifice is the cable. And you get so much more in return.
Every feature easy to use
The LVS 1/1 Bp and LVS 1/2 Bp are easy to operate and the suction power can be regulated in 3 different levels. The battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners can be converted from a floor vacuum cleaner for all types of floors to a handheld vacuum cleaner for upholstery and various surfaces in no time at all. The waste container can be emptied quickly and easily without direct contact with dirt.
Save energy and gain time
With battery-powered machines saving energy is twice as useful, for the environment and for a longer service life. In eco!efficiency mode the BVL 3/1 Bp works with significantly less energy consumption, thus achieving considerably longer runtimes.
Certainty instead of guesswork
Thanks to Real Time Technology from Kärcher, you can see how much longer the battery will last, down to the nearest minute. At all times. In real time. It factors in how much power is being consumed at that moment. And our battery chargers also show you the remaining charge time, down to the nearest minute.
Efficient and ecological
With the eco!efficiency mode, your Kärcher machine becomes even more energy efficient and quieter – at the touch of a button. As such, this efficient feature helps the battery to last longer and even facilitates vacuuming in noise-sensitive locations, such as hotels.
BVL 3/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum
Ergonomic cleaning – effortless transportation: the ultra-lightweight high-performance BVL 3/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum is the ideal solution for cleaning applications in confined spaces. Thanks to the innovative EPP material, it is the first vacuum cleaner of its kind to boast a carrying weight on the back of just 4.5 kilograms, yet it is still particularly robust and durable. It also offers impressive value for money.
Whether it is for private households, tradespeople or caretakers, the powerful BVL 3/1 Bp with 3-litre container volume really excels when it comes to cleaning in confined spaces. This makes light work of spot cleaning and stairwell cleaning. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long run times, whilst the ergonomic carrying frame takes the strain out of cleaning work. All important operating functions and additional features can be controlled via the control panel on the hip belt, which is super simple and user-friendly. An ultra-effective HEPA 14 filter is also available as an optional extra.
Ultra-lightweight
A carrying weight on the back of just 4.5 kilograms thanks to innovative EPP material makes the vacuum cleaner particularly ergonomic to use and easy to transport.
Innovative
The EPP material (expanded polypropylene) impresses with its extremely low weight, robust strength and durability. It is also environmentally friendly as it is 100% recyclable.
Ergonomic
The deuter® carrying frame ensures maximum comfort for the wearer, even during longer cleaning operations. The control panel on the hip belt is an extremely handy design feature which can be used to control and monitor all functions. In addition, the suction hose can be connected for right-handed or left-handed users, as required.
BVL 5/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum
Mains-powered machines come to a halt when they reach the end of the cable. Our battery-powered vacuum cleaners can go anywhere. No unwinding or winding up cables. No dragging along. No getting in a tangle. No searching for and constantly changing power outlets. Our BVL 5/1 Bp is a battery-powered backpack dry vacuum cleaner, which allows you to work with maximum freedom of movement and flexibility without a cable. Thanks to its high suction power, which is comparable to mains-powered machines, the BVL 5/1 Bp delivers the best cleaning performance on the market. Its patented ergonomic backpack frame makes it really comfortable to wear and ultra-simple to operate, because you control all functions directly via the control panel on the hip belt. Working with the BVL 5/1 Bp saves you stress, strain and up to 24 per cent in time. You save on service costs too because cordless machines never have faulty cables.
Battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp
Robust, powerful and ergonomically designed: the T-Range with the battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp is sustainably manufactured from 45 per cent recycled material* and is comparable to mains-powered dry vacuum cleaners.
The hotel and catering industry as well as retailers and building service contractors benefit greatly from the outstanding suction power and low operating noise of just 57 dB(A) of our battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners. The vacuum cleaners are sustainably manufactured from 45 per cent recycled material* and impress with their excellent cleaning quality, robustness and first-class price-performance ratio. Thanks to the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries, the dry vacuum cleaners achieve excellent cleaning results.
They are compact, tilt-proof and manoeuvrable with a capacity of 10 or 15 litres. The foldable carrying handle enables ergonomic transport close to the body. Thanks to the integrated accessory tray, the crevice nozzle supplied can always be kept within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be purchased as an option, depending on the variant purchased. When ordering, please note that the battery and the compatible quick charger must be ordered separately for this device version.
* All plastic parts, except accessories.
Battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners LVS 1/1 Bp and LVS 1/2 Bp
The robust battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners LVS 1/1 Bp (18 V) and LVS 1/2 Bp (36 V) offer excellent suction power thanks to Kärcher cyclone filter technology. The LVS 1/2 Bp has an active floor nozzle for deep cleaning. The cordless and manoeuvrable cyclone vacuum cleaners are predestined for spot cleaning in professional areas such as the hotel industry and building cleaning. The integrated, highly effective HEPA 13 filter ensures the highest safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas. Both machines are easy to operate and the suction power can be regulated in 3 different levels. In no time at all, the machines can be converted from floor vacuum cleaners on all types of floor to handheld vacuum cleaners. The practical waste container does not require any filter bags, saving costs and making it sustainable.
HV 1/1 Bp battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner
We have painstakingly analysed which cleaning machine is best suited for tradespeople and service providers who need to clean buildings and vehicles, and the result was: a practical, powerful and long-lasting battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner. This is where the Kärcher HV 1/1 Bp excels because it is compact and lightweight. It also comes with application-specific accessories to produce the best possible results for all typical cleaning tasks – be it cleaning the office, the workshop or vehicles in a car dealership, or even cleaning up after assembly work.
The HV 1/1 Bp delivers the best cleaning performance in its class. The easy handling, power-saving eco!efficiency mode and battery charge display boost productivity for all cleaning applications. With the battery-powered HV 1/1 Bp, cleaning is quicker! That's because it spares you time-consuming tasks such as winding up and unwinding cables, pulling or untangling them, searching for power outlets and plugging in/unplugging. This reduces your working time by up to 25%, speeding up the entire cleaning process.
Clean before the doors even close
With our HV 1/1 Bp and crevice nozzle, you can remove dirt from the guide rails of lifts in a flash. You can also vacuum the floor of the lift in next to no time using the cordless HV 1/1 Bp.
The HV 1/1 Bp hand vacuum cleaner can be operated with two different batteries. The first is the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology incl. LCD screen to show the battery level. The second is the 18 V/3.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery with Real Time Technology displayed via the LCD screen, plus voltage monitoring and IPX5 protection. The very powerful Battery Power+ 18-volt lithium-ion battery guarantees you a long run time thanks to its 3.0 Ah capacity.