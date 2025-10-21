Battery-powered vacuum cleaner

BVL 3/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum

Ergonomic cleaning – effortless transportation: the ultra-lightweight high-performance BVL 3/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum is the ideal solution for cleaning applications in confined spaces. Thanks to the innovative EPP material, it is the first vacuum cleaner of its kind to boast a carrying weight on the back of just 4.5 kilograms, yet it is still particularly robust and durable. It also offers impressive value for money.

Whether it is for private households, tradespeople or caretakers, the powerful BVL 3/1 Bp with 3-litre container volume really excels when it comes to cleaning in confined spaces. This makes light work of spot cleaning and stairwell cleaning. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long run times, whilst the ergonomic carrying frame takes the strain out of cleaning work. All important operating functions and additional features can be controlled via the control panel on the hip belt, which is super simple and user-friendly. An ultra-effective HEPA 14 filter is also available as an optional extra.



Ultra-lightweight

A carrying weight on the back of just 4.5 kilograms thanks to innovative EPP material makes the vacuum cleaner particularly ergonomic to use and easy to transport.

Innovative

The EPP material (expanded polypropylene) impresses with its extremely low weight, robust strength and durability. It is also environmentally friendly as it is 100% recyclable.

Ergonomic

The deuter® carrying frame ensures maximum comfort for the wearer, even during longer cleaning operations. The control panel on the hip belt is an extremely handy design feature which can be used to control and monitor all functions. In addition, the suction hose can be connected for right-handed or left-handed users, as required.