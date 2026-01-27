Universal Stain Remover RM 769, 500ml
Universal stain remover for removing heavy non-water-soluble soiling from all solvent-resistant textile and non-textile surfaces.
Versatile and non-toxic Universal Stain Remover RM 769. The solvent-based stain remover is suitable for spot cleaning on all textile floor coverings and upholstery as well as for intermediate and deep cleaning on solvent-resistant hard surfaces, such as doors, desks and other fixtures and fittings. The powerful and ultra-fast-acting stain remover reliably removes stubborn, non-water-soluble stains such as oil, tar, shoe polish, glue or ink and impresses with very good cleaning results and high user safety.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
Videos
Application areas
- Car preparation
- Textile and surface cleaning