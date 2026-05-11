Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 6
Vacuum cleaner with innovative water filter technology which provides both fresh air and used air purified up to 99.95%. Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers.
The DS 6 is a vacuum cleaner with water filter which not only thoroughly cleans floors, but also provides fresher air as well as used air from which up to 99.95% of dust has been removed. This noticeably improves the air, and with that, the feeling in the room. In contrast to conventional vacuum cleaners with filter bags, the DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural power of water which is whirled around the filter at high speeds. The dirt which has been drawn in must pass through this whirling water which filters it out of the air highly efficiently, and traps it in the water. The result is fresh, extraordinarily clean exhaust air.
Features and benefits
Multi-stage filter system, consisting of an innovative water-filter, washable intermediate filter, and a HEPA 13 filter (EN1822:1998)Filters 99.95 % of the dust out of the air. Results in fresh, clean air and a pleasant indoor environment. Particularly suitable for allergy sufferers.
Removable water filterEasy to fill and clean.
Practical parking positionQuick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions. Space-saving storage.
Energy-efficient motor
- As powerful as a 1,400 watt device.
- Low energy consumption.
Automatic cable rewind
- Fast, convenient power cord storage at the push of a button.
Accessory storage on the device
- All accessories can be neatly and accessibly stored in the provided accessory compartment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|650
|Water filter (l)
|2
|Operating radius (m)
|10.2
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|532 x 289 x 344
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.1 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Chrome-plated
- Switchable dry floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Defoamer "FoamStop"
- Motor protection filters
Equipment
- Practical parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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