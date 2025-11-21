PartsPro Cleaner PC Bio 20, 20l
Biologically active cleaning agent, water-based, skin-friendly and solvent-free. Ideal for cleaning sensitive metals, e.g. aluminium, silver, titanium, etc., to remove oil, grease and other contamination.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|8.8
|Weight (kg)
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21.5
Product
- Biologically active parts cleaning agent for strong contamination
- Dissolves heavy oil and grease stains
- Gentle on materials
- Non-corrosive and not flammable
- Clear liquid with distinctive smell
- pH value in concentrate approx. 9
- Specially for use in Kärcher PC Bio parts cleaners.
- NTA-free
- VOC-free
- Free from solvents
Application areas
- Parts cleaning