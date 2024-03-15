Basic cleaning methods for construction equipment in operation: hot water high-pressure, cleaning detergents and more

Following the construction phase, construction machinery is returned to the plant or fleet, where basic cleaning is necessary for maintenance and repair work. Sometimes, damage may only become apparent after extensive dirt removal, making it important to prevent gradual damage that could lead to costly repairs in the long run.

Temperature, pressure, and chemistry: cleaning construction equipment quickly at the wash station

When it comes to achieving effective cleaning results, stationary installations equipped with hot-water high-pressure cleaners are typically the way to go. The high temperature of the water allows for quick and efficient cleaning, particularly when dealing with stubborn greasy and oily dirt.

For an added boost, a cleaning detergent can be used. However, it‘s essential to use a separator-friendly cleaning detergent marked ASF to ensure that the oil separator is functioning correctly, and the required water treatment is carried out reliably.