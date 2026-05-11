Robust, durable and ideal for applications with a high volume of dirt and dust: the KM 130/300 R I industrial sweeper from Kärcher. Even lengthy cleaning operations are no match for its large waste container and powerful diesel engine, while the sturdy protective metal frame and easy lever operation are perfectly tailored to the tough conditions of industrial settings. With standard features including a highly effective pocket filter system and the optional side brush speed regulation to efficiently feed waste to the sweeper roller and to keep dust dispersion to a minimum, the KM 130/300 R I guarantees virtually dust-free sweeping, even in extremely dusty environments. The user-friendly design also incorporates a comfort seat, handy storage compartments, a USB charging point and LED indicator lights to show the current operating status. Puncture-proof full rubber wheels, LED front lights and a warning beacon are designed to ensure safety in the immediate working environment. What's more, attachment kits are available to adapt the machine to specific cleaning tasks or to further enhance machine safety.