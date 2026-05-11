Our T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner is characterised by sustainability, first-class suction power, durability, a comprehensive range of accessories and an impressive price-performance ratio. Thanks to its 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ content, resources are conserved and energy requirements are reduced right from the start. As the T 10/1 Adv is ultra-quiet at only 52 dB(A) with high suction power, it is outstandingly suited to daytime cleaning and noise-sensitive locations. It is compact, tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and has a container volume of 10 litres. The vacuum cleaner can be transported ergonomically thanks to the convenient, foldable carrying handle. Furthermore, it is durable and robust, like the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle are included and can always be stored within easy reach on the T 10/1 Adv itself. Particularly extensive accessories are included in the scope of supply of the T 10/1 Adv: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube made from aluminium, switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.