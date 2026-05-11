Our T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner represents sustainability, excellent suction power, durability, robustness and excellent value for money. Made from 60 per cent recycled material¹⁾, it significantly reduces the consumption of valuable raw materials and energy during production. With an output of 850 watts, the vacuum cleaner generates a vacuum of 235 mbar/23.5 kpa, which ensures excellent suction power with low operating noise (only 61 dB[A]). This means that it can be used in noise-sensitive locations at any time. The compact dry vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and features a carrying handle and ergonomic elbow, as well as an 11-litre hopper volume – yet weighs only 4 kilograms. This allows operators to work long intervals without fatigue and makes the vacuum cleaner easy and comfortable to transport. Accessories such as the suction tube and floor nozzle can be stored on the vacuum cleaner itself for added convenience. A fleece filter bag is included in the scope of supply.