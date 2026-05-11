Dry vacuum cleaner T 14/1 Classic ALA
Lightweight, robust, affordable: the T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner offers powerful suction, easy operation and a 14 litre catch pan for non-stop use.
The T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner is a lightweight and robust machine offering a high level of operating comfort, powerful suction and an excellent price-performance ratio. This machine has a large foot switch for ease of use as well as variable suction power regulation for adjustment to suit the particular cleaning task and a 14 litre catch pan for non-stop use. After vacuuming, the filter bag can be changed quickly and easily thanks to two flaps on the turbine head. A large permanent filter of washable nylon ensures efficient dust separation. The ergonomically shaped handle enables easy transport over steps or long distances. In addition, the robust chassis with 2 wheels and steering rollers ensures easy manoeuvrability.
Features and benefits
Convenient foot switchNo need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
Practical accessory storageThe suction pipes and accessories are securely and conveniently carried on the machine, meaning they are always ready to hand.
Secure cable storageThe power cable is simply attached to the cable hook. This prevents dangerous tripping hazards during transport.
Accessory holder for small nozzles
- Thanks to the practical accessory holder, small nozzles can be directly fixed to the pipe. In this way, nozzles are always close at hand when they are needed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|285 / 28.5
|Air flow (l/s)
|47
|Nominal power (W)
|1600
|Container capacity (l)
|14
|Standard nominal width ( )
|C-DN 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|355 x 310 x 466
Scope of supply
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 480 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories
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