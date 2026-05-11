The T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner is a lightweight and robust machine offering a high level of operating comfort, powerful suction and an excellent price-performance ratio. This machine has a large foot switch for ease of use as well as variable suction power regulation for adjustment to suit the particular cleaning task and a 14 litre catch pan for non-stop use. After vacuuming, the filter bag can be changed quickly and easily thanks to two flaps on the turbine head. A large permanent filter of washable nylon ensures efficient dust separation. The ergonomically shaped handle enables easy transport over steps or long distances. In addition, the robust chassis with 2 wheels and steering rollers ensures easy manoeuvrability.