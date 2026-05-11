The T 15/1 Adv Kärcher dry vacuum cleaner is notable for its sustainability, durability, exceptional suction power and ultra-quiet operation. It also features impressive robustness, a comprehensive range of accessories and an excellent price/performance ratio. The 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ used in production conserves resources and reduces energy requirements. The powerful T 15/1 Adv is characterised by its low-noise operation (52 dB[A]) and is in fact so ultra-quiet that it can be used for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive locations at any time. This vacuum cleaner is manoeuvrable and tilt-proof, with a container capacity of 15 litres. It features a carrying handle with folding function for ergonomic transportation close to the body. It is also extremely durable and robust – as is the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. A crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle are included in the scope of supply and can be stored with the vacuum cleaner for easy access at any time. The scope of supply of the T 15/1 Adv includes a wide range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight and height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.