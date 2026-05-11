High level of operating comfort and strong suction power combined in one machine for you! The surprisingly affordable T 8/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner beams on the one hand with excellent cleaning performance and an 8 litre catch pan that guarantees long work intervals. On the other hand, the clever operating concept of the lightweight machine facilitates work. The large foot switch, the practical suction tube holder and the ergonomic handle are just one part of the comfort concept. The robust chassis with 2 smooth-running fixed and swivel castors, which facilitate transport on steps or across longer distances, as well as the simple change of the filter bag thanks to two loops on the turbine head, also enhance the comfort. The permanent filter made from washable nylon is made for optimal dust separation.