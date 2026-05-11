Dry vacuum cleaner T 8/1 Classic
The T 8/1 Classic lightweight and robust dry vacuum cleaner with 8 litre catch pan combines high operating comfort with powerful suction and a very good price-performance ratio.
High level of operating comfort and strong suction power combined in one machine for you! The surprisingly affordable T 8/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner beams on the one hand with excellent cleaning performance and an 8 litre catch pan that guarantees long work intervals. On the other hand, the clever operating concept of the lightweight machine facilitates work. The large foot switch, the practical suction tube holder and the ergonomic handle are just one part of the comfort concept. The robust chassis with 2 smooth-running fixed and swivel castors, which facilitate transport on steps or across longer distances, as well as the simple change of the filter bag thanks to two loops on the turbine head, also enhance the comfort. The permanent filter made from washable nylon is made for optimal dust separation.
Features and benefits
Large, round permanent main filterAllows vacuuming both with and without filter bag. Guarantees optimal dust separation.
On-board accessory storagePractical accessory storage at the rear.
Large cord hookThe power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Operation using foot switch
- No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|285 / 28.5
|Air flow (l/s)
|47
|Nominal power (W)
|1600
|Container capacity (l)
|8
|Standard nominal width ( )
|C-DN 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|355 x 310 x 350
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 480 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Nylon
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
Videos
Accessories
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