Automatic hose reel, coated, 20 m
Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|20
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
Accessories
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