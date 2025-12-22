DB 120 dirt blaster for K 2-K 3

Dirt blaster with powerful entry rotary nozzle for Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 and K 3. For particularly stubborn dirt like that on mossy or weathered surfaces.

Thanks to the powerful entry rotary nozzle, the dirt blaster removes even very stubborn dirt and cleans to a shine. The rotating point jet effortlessly removes atmospheric dirt, quickly helping to restore mossy or weathered surfaces, for example. The dirt blaster also offers a large area performance. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 and K 3.

Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
  • Effective removal of even stubborn dirt from resistant surfaces.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt.
100% higher cleaning performance compared with the Kärcher standard flat jet.
  • For efficient and quick cleaning.
Bayonet connection
  • Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 450 x 41 x 41

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Moss
