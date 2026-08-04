Garment Steamer

The garment Steamer is a steamer attachment, suitable for all Kärcher steam cleaners. Smooths out creases in garments using steam for effective results. Also ideal for freshening up other textiles.

Say goodbye to creases! With the garment Steamer, clothes look their best again in no time. It also makes freshening up clothes, curtains and many other textiles quick and easy, and gets rid of unpleasant odours. The garment Steamer attachment turns every Kärcher steam cleaner with accessory attachment into a steamer that penetrates the fabric with ultra dry and hot steam to refresh the fibres right down to the core. The condensed water that is produced when steaming with the attachment is collected in a separate tank, which can simply be emptied down the sink or even into the tank of the steam cleaner.

Features and benefits
Garment Steamer: Removes creases quickly and easily
Removes creases quickly and easily
Ultra-dry, hot steam delivers crease-free results easily, reliably and quickly. When working with thicker fabrics or stubborn creases, even more heat and additional pressure can be applied with the metal plate for effective results.
Garment Steamer: Refreshes between washes
Refreshes between washes
Steam has an odour-neutralising effect, which makes the garment Steamer perfect for refreshing fabrics between washes. Ideal for freshening up a garment or home textiles after they have been stored in the wardrobe or cupboard for a long time.
Garment Steamer: No ironing board needed
No ironing board needed
Garments can simply be hung up on a hanger and steamed.
Safe and easy to use for all types of textiles
  • The garment Steamer can be used for all iron-safe garments and standard household textiles.
  • The intensity of the heat and steam is controlled by the distance between the attachment and the textile. It can even be used to steam delicate materials.
Steam discharged evenly across the entire surface
  • The steam outlet holes are distributed across the entire width of the metal plate to ensure an even steam distribution and perfect results.
Low weight
  • The garment Steamer is very light, weighing only 220 g, taking the strain out of work even over longer periods of time.
Large water tank capacity for working without interruption
  • Depending on the Kärcher garment Steamer used, up to 1.5 l of water is available.
  • The collection container integrated in the garment Steamer attachment collects approx. 100 ml of condensation water. This is enough for around five or six garments. The container can be emptied at any time.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 136 x 103 x 92
Videos
Application areas
  • Garments that are suitable for ironing
  • Household textiles, e.g. curtains or cushion covers
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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