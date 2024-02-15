To remove stubborn dirt from the bin, you can use products found in the house. A simple and highly effective way to wash a bin is to use vinegar essence. Mixing equal parts vinegar essence and water not only dissolves dirt, but also removes unpleasant odours in the long term. Even the smelliest of bins can be cleaned this way. In addition, vinegar is ecologically degradable and therefore a good alternative to industrial cleaners. After rinsing out the bin with the hose, the homemade vinegar cleaner should be poured into the bin with a little bit of water. For light soiling, leave the mixture to soak in the bin with the lid closed for one or two hours. If the dustbin is very dirty, you may need to brush off the stuck-on dirt after the mixture has had time to work its magic. But be careful when scrubbing the bin by hand: always wear gloves and protective goggles because vinegar can irritate the skin.

In addition to vinegar essence, citric acid is also suitable for cleaning the bin. To do this, dissolve the citric acid in water according to the manufacturer’s instructions and use it in the same way as the vinegar essence.