VJ 24 360° variable spray lance
Variable spray lance with adjustable 360° joint: the VJ 24 for KHB and OC 6-18 models is ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.
The variable VJ 24 spray lance with adjustable 360° joint can easily tackle hard-to-reach areas. The integrated flat jet removes dirt efficiently and the Quick Connect adapter makes it quick and easy to switch accessories one-handed. The VJ 24 is compatible with all KHB and OC 6-18 models.
Features and benefits
Flexible joint
- Adjustable 360° joint.
25° flat jet
- Thorough, efficient cleaning.
Quick Connect adapter
- Simple and quick to replace.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|159 x 59 x 43
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Flower tubs
- Rubbish bins
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment