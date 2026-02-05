The OC 7-18 Handheld is the ideal companion for mobile cleaning and optimally removes medium dirt on the go and around the house. In addition to direct connection to the garden hose, the handheld medium pressure cleaner also offers the option of drawing water from external sources such as canisters or water butts. Thanks to the suction hose provided with water filter over a distance of up to 5 metres. In combination with the powerful 18 V Kärcher exchangeable battery, the OC 7-18 is completely independent of power and water connections. The ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling, and a 2-stage pressure adjustment allows the pressure to be adjusted between 11 and 24 bar, ideal for sensitive surfaces or to extend the battery run time. An LED display provides information about the selected mode and the battery's charge status. The 5-in-1 Multi Jet allows you to quickly switch between five spray types, while the Kärcher nozzle technology ensures gentle and effective cleaning, even on sensitive surfaces. The OC 7-18 can therefore be used in a variety of ways, whether at the campsite, after a bike tour or in the garden.