Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 7-18 Handheld
The handheld cordless medium pressure cleaner OC 7-18 Handheld for powerful mobile cleaning. Flexible use thanks to suction hose and pressure adjustment.
The OC 7-18 Handheld is the ideal companion for mobile cleaning and optimally removes medium dirt on the go and around the house. In addition to direct connection to the garden hose, the handheld medium pressure cleaner also offers the option of drawing water from external sources such as canisters or water butts. Thanks to the suction hose provided with water filter over a distance of up to 5 metres. In combination with the powerful 18 V Kärcher exchangeable battery, the OC 7-18 is completely independent of power and water connections. The ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling, and a 2-stage pressure adjustment allows the pressure to be adjusted between 11 and 24 bar, ideal for sensitive surfaces or to extend the battery run time. An LED display provides information about the selected mode and the battery's charge status. The 5-in-1 Multi Jet allows you to quickly switch between five spray types, while the Kärcher nozzle technology ensures gentle and effective cleaning, even on sensitive surfaces. The OC 7-18 can therefore be used in a variety of ways, whether at the campsite, after a bike tour or in the garden.
Features and benefits
Cleaning on the move
- With the suction hose provided and the Kärcher 18 V battery (not included in the scope of supply), cleaning on the go is easy and mobile – independent of water and power connections.
- Flexible for use in many different cleaning tasks, e.g., for bicycles, garden and camping equipment, prams or spot cleaning on the car.
- The water supply can be provided either via a connected garden hose or the suction hose from external water sources.
Pressure adjustment with LED indication
- Depending on the cleaning task, you can switch between Max (24 bar) and eco!Mode¹⁾ (approx. 11 bar). Ideal for sensitive surfaces or to extend the battery run time to up to 30 min.
- The LED light provides information about the selected mode and the current charge status of the battery.
Comprehensive range of accessories
- The Multi Jet combines five spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head.
- The suction hose makes it possible to use water from external water sources such as a canister, bucket or stream. Maximum freedom of movement thanks to 5 m length.
- The foam jet makes it easy to apply detergent in a targeted manner for even more effective cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Effective and gentle medium pressure
- Thanks to the efficient Kärcher nozzle technology and the 5-in-1 Multi Jet, the pressure washer cleans gently and saves water. Dirt is removed very effectively.
- Ideal choice to protect sensitive components on bikes, such as bearings, seals or hubs.
- Reliable and precise cleaning, even in hard-to-reach places.
Lightweight and ergonomic design
- Thanks to its low weight and ergonomic design, the medium pressure cleaner is also comfortable to work with for long periods of time.
- The compact design of the device ensures a small pack size for transport and storage.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery (not included)
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|24
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Flow rate (l/h)
|200
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / 14 eco!efficiency mode: / 30
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|277 x 75 x 231
¹⁾ In the eco!Mode setting, water consumption is reduced by 20% and energy consumption by 59% compared to the highest setting (Max mode).
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Foam jet
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
- 5-in-1 Multi Jet
- Suction hose
Equipment
- Water suction
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Tent/camping equipment
- Sports equipment (surfboard, kayak, stand-up paddle board)
- Strollers/buggies
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Rubbish bins
- Cars
- Blinds/roller shutters