For flexible cleaning on the go and at home, the OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set is the ideal choice for effortlessly removing medium dirt. The handheld medium pressure cleaner can be connected directly to the garden hose or efficiently suction water from external sources such as water butts or canisters. The suction hose provided with water filter enables a range of up to 5 metres. With the powerful 18 V Kärcher exchangeable battery included in the scope of supply, the OC 7-18 is completely independent of external power and water supplies. The well thought-out, ergonomic design guarantees comfortable handling, while the 2-stage pressure regulation from 11 to 24 bar offers precise adjustment for sensitive surfaces or to extend the battery run time. An LED indication provides information about the mode in use and the battery level. The 5-in-1 Multi Jet allows you to quickly switch between five spray types, while the Kärcher nozzle technology ensures gentle and effective cleaning even on sensitive materials. The OC 7-18 is therefore versatile – whether for camping, after a bike tour or for gardening.