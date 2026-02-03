Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set
The handheld cordless medium pressure cleaner OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set, perfect for mobile cleaning – thanks to the suction hose, pressure adjustment and 18 V exchangeable battery.
For flexible cleaning on the go and at home, the OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set is the ideal choice for effortlessly removing medium dirt. The handheld medium pressure cleaner can be connected directly to the garden hose or efficiently suction water from external sources such as water butts or canisters. The suction hose provided with water filter enables a range of up to 5 metres. With the powerful 18 V Kärcher exchangeable battery included in the scope of supply, the OC 7-18 is completely independent of external power and water supplies. The well thought-out, ergonomic design guarantees comfortable handling, while the 2-stage pressure regulation from 11 to 24 bar offers precise adjustment for sensitive surfaces or to extend the battery run time. An LED indication provides information about the mode in use and the battery level. The 5-in-1 Multi Jet allows you to quickly switch between five spray types, while the Kärcher nozzle technology ensures gentle and effective cleaning even on sensitive materials. The OC 7-18 is therefore versatile – whether for camping, after a bike tour or for gardening.
Features and benefits
Cleaning on the move
- With the suction hose provided and the Kärcher 18 V exchangeable battery, cleaning on the go or around the house is easy and mobile – independent of water and power connections.
- Flexible for use in many different cleaning tasks, e.g., for bicycles, garden and camping equipment, prams or spot cleaning on the car.
- The water supply can be provided either via a connected garden hose or the suction hose from external water sources.
Pressure adjustment with LED indication
- Depending on the cleaning task, you can switch between Max (24 bar) and eco!Mode¹⁾ (approx. 11 bar). Ideal for sensitive surfaces or to extend the battery run time to up to 30 min.
- The LED light provides information about the selected mode and the current charge status of the battery.
Comprehensive range of accessories
- The Multi Jet combines five spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head.
- The suction hose makes it possible to use water from external water sources such as a canister, bucket or stream. Maximum freedom of movement thanks to 5 m length.
- The foam jet makes it easy to apply detergent in a targeted manner for even more effective cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Effective and gentle medium pressure
- Thanks to the efficient Kärcher nozzle technology and the 5-in-1 Multi Jet, the pressure washer cleans gently and saves water. Dirt is removed very effectively.
- Ideal choice to protect sensitive components on bikes, such as bearings, seals or hubs.
- Reliable and precise cleaning, even in hard-to-reach places.
Lightweight and ergonomic design
- Thanks to its low weight and ergonomic design, the medium pressure cleaner is also comfortable to work with for long periods of time.
- The compact design of the device ensures a small pack size for transport and storage.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 24
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Flow rate (l/h)
|200
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / 14 eco!efficiency mode: / 30
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 83
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|277 x 75 x 231
¹⁾ In the eco!Mode setting, water consumption is reduced by 20% and energy consumption by 59% compared to the highest setting (Max mode).
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Foam jet
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
- 5-in-1 Multi Jet
- Suction hose
Equipment
- Water suction
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Tent/camping equipment
- Sports equipment (surfboard, kayak, stand-up paddle board)
- Strollers/buggies
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Rubbish bins
- Cars
- Blinds/roller shutters