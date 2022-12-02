Watering equipment:

Ask yourself the following question in advance here: Which water source would I like to use, and how does the water get from there to the plants? Three water sources are essentially available for watering the garden. Either you use collected rain water from a collection tank or ground water from a well, or you connect a traditional hose or the watering system to the house's water connection. The latter is considerably more expensive, which means that investment in a watering system with a pump, for example, may be worth it. In terms of the equipment for water distribution, there are numerous options: Sprinklers, hoses, nozzles, pumps and water timers (information on these further down). There are suitable hose trolleys or hose reels for storage, for example for the hose system.

Regularity:

The guiding principle when watering the garden is: Regular watering comes up trumps! Plants and beds should therefore be amply watered so that the water can trickle deep into the ground and thus get to the roots. In any case, you should avoid watering the garden every day. This is not only expensive and energy-intensive, but also not at all necessary. How often the garden should be watered also depends on the soil texture. You can remember this rule of thumb: Water sandy soils approximately every four days, clay soils once a week.