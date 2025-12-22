Universal hose coupling Plus with Aqua Stop
Universal hose coupling plus with Aqua Stop and soft plastic recessed grips for comfortable handling. Compatible with all click systems.
Connecting, disconnecting and repairing made easy – with the practical and ergonomic high-quality Kärcher Premium Universal hose connector Plus with Aqua Stop and recessed handles made of soft plastic for particularly convenient handling. The flexible plug system considerably facilitates the watering of small and large gardens and other areas. Because functioning tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis of every good watering system. The Premium Universal hose connector Plus with Aqua Stop is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available hook-and-loop systems.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Soft plastic recessed grips
- For easy handling.
Hook-and-loop system
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 42 x 42
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment