FloorPro High Gloss Crystallising Agent, powder RM 775, 5kg

Powder for wet crystallisation of calcareous floors made of marble, terrazzo and artificial stone. Crystallisation hardens the floor, increases its sturdiness and ensures a high gloss.

The perfect choice for building service contractors for deep cleaning of dull and lacklustre calcareous floors, for example made of marble, terrazzo or artificial stone: the powdered FloorPro RM 775 high-gloss crystallising agent from Kärcher. The strongly acidic agent for wet crystallisation dissolves the bound calcium carbonate of the surface layer. In combination with the single-disc machine, this results in chemical and mechanical compaction and subsequent hardening of the surface. The now high-gloss floor becomes harder and more hard-wearing overall. The crystallising agent also reduces resoiling and makes subsequent maintenance cleaning easier.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (kg) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 1.4
Weight (kg) 5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 225 x 225 x 213
Application areas
  • Calcic stone floors
