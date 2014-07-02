Pump adapter including check valve, small
Pump adapter with check valve for vacuum-resistant connection of suction hoses to pumps (e.g. garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use).
Pump adapter for vacuum-resistant connection of suctions hoses to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. Adapter is ideal for pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm) and 3/4" or 1" hoses. Includes union nut, hose clamp, washer and check valve. Check valve can be used in submersible pumps or submersible pressure pumps to prevent water flowing back into the pump. Otherwise, a washer is used instead of the check valve.
Features and benefits
Connection piece
- For vacuum-resistant connection of the hoses to the pump
Rotatable thread
- For mounting the pump connector to the pump, particularly if the hose is already mounted on the pump connector.
For 3/4" and 1" hoses
- The matching connection piece can be used depending on the size of the hose.
Includes flat seal
- Seals the connection piece to the pump, so that no water can escape
Includes non-return valve
- Prevents the backflow of water that has already been pumped. Is particularly recommended for the use of submersible pumps and submersible pressure pumps.
Includes hose clamp
- For attaching the hose to the pump connector
Specifications
Technical data
|Sizes
|Suitable for 3/4" and 1" hoses
|Thread size
|G1
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|41 x 65 x 41
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
- Use in event of flooding
- Water damage in the house and cellar (washing machine leakages/groundwater penetration)
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines