Pump adapter including check valve, small

Pump adapter with check valve for vacuum-resistant connection of suction hoses to pumps (e.g. garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use).

Pump adapter for vacuum-resistant connection of suctions hoses to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. Adapter is ideal for pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm) and 3/4" or 1" hoses. Includes union nut, hose clamp, washer and check valve. Check valve can be used in submersible pumps or submersible pressure pumps to prevent water flowing back into the pump. Otherwise, a washer is used instead of the check valve.

Features and benefits
Connection piece
  • For vacuum-resistant connection of the hoses to the pump
Rotatable thread
  • For mounting the pump connector to the pump, particularly if the hose is already mounted on the pump connector.
For 3/4" and 1" hoses
  • The matching connection piece can be used depending on the size of the hose.
Includes flat seal
  • Seals the connection piece to the pump, so that no water can escape
Includes non-return valve
  • Prevents the backflow of water that has already been pumped. Is particularly recommended for the use of submersible pumps and submersible pressure pumps.
Includes hose clamp
  • For attaching the hose to the pump connector
Specifications

Technical data

Sizes Suitable for 3/4" and 1" hoses
Thread size G1
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 41 x 65 x 41
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
  • Use in event of flooding
  • Water damage in the house and cellar (washing machine leakages/groundwater penetration)
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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