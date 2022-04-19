Cleaning PVC and linoleum

Cleaner floors in just two steps

The most popular cleaning method involves using a combination of vacuum cleaning and wet-wiping. In the first work step, loose dirt, such as dust and hairs, is picked up with a standard vacuum cleaner. Then wet-wipe the floor with a floor wiper or mop. Ideally, you should regularly squeeze out the wiping cloth using a wiping cloth press, as this prevents direct contact with the dirt as far as possible. Firstly, you should clean the edge of the entire room and then carry out preparatory work from the rear-most corner to the door, in even strokes.

With a little practice, this mechanical method can be used to clean very quickly, however the process also has a few disadvantages: Stubborn dirt must be processed with additional actions in order to loosen it. Most floor wipers apply relatively large volumes of water when cleaning, meaning that the floor takes a while to dry.