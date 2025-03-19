Remove moss from smooth surfaces such as walls, patios and garden furniture

For light moss growth on small areas, you can try using cola to remove the stubborn growth. The dark fizzy drink contains phosphoric acid, which attacks the cell structure of the moss and even prevents new moss from quickly taking hold in the same place. In addition, cola is non-toxic and inexpensive. The application is very simple: spray cola on the mossy areas, let it work, wipe or sweep and then rinse with clean water. Since cola should not be diluted, this method is suitable if you want to remove moss from small areas such as individual stones. However, it is not suitable for larger areas, for example, if you want to remove moss from tarmac. In addition, you should not use cola on acid-sensitive floors such as marble or concrete.

If you want to remove moss effectively from large areas, a solution of 10 litres of boiling water and 15 to 20 grams of soda makes the perfect solution. Before applying the solution, roughly remove the moss from, for example, patio pavers you want to clean on a dry day and then spread the soda water over the area with a broom. Ideally, the fizzy drink solution should be left to work for a few days, but if you’re pressed for time, at least five hours will do. Afterwards, the mossy residues can be easily removed with a scrubbing brush. For delicate floors made of marble, natural stone and limestone, a mixture of 15 grams of potassium permanganate and 10 litres of boiling water is suitable. It is used in the same way as the fizzy drink mixture but should first be tried out on an inconspicuous area. Its use is recommended only on impregnated floor coverings, because the potassium salt may not only turn the water brownish purple but also the floor. It is essential to wear gloves when working.