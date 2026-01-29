Battery Pressure Sprayer

Highlights

When using a pressure sprayer, they used to say, “the only way to get more spray is to pump harder”. But with the Kärcher PSU 4-18, you can forget about this labourious preparatory work. Simply fill the container, connect the battery to the pressure sprayer, and then give your plants some TLC with up to 3 bars of pressure. The pressure sprayer enables you to apply liquid fertiliser, target specific plants with plant-protection agents, kill weeds, and gently water delicate seedlings with a light mist. Whether for a rooftop terrace or an allotment garden — the PSU 4-18 is guaranteed to be one of the garden tools you won’t want to put down.