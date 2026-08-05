Classic Cotton Mop Strap Tape 40 cm
Cotton cloth with strap tape fastening for wet cleaning of oiled or waxed cork, wooden and parquet flooring. Perfect for applications according to the preconditioning method.
The loops of this strap tape cloth have a high cotton content and are perfect for direct wet cleaning and maintenance of oiled or waxed cork, wood and parquet floors. Important detail: The low weight of the cloth reduces the subsequent costs for cleaning as more mops fit in one washing machine load. For optimal cleaning results and to avoid damage to the floor from excess moisture, pour 150 percent of the cleaning fleet of the dead weight over the mop according to the preconditioning method. A second step for dry wiping of the area is generally not necessary.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|70% cotton / 30% PET
|Textile material
|Cotton mix
|Manufacturing type
|PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
|Textile structure
|Loop pile
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 250
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 105
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 105 x 20
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning