Classic Cotton Mop Strap Tape 40 cm

Cotton cloth with strap tape fastening for wet cleaning of oiled or waxed cork, wooden and parquet flooring. Perfect for applications according to the preconditioning method.

The loops of this strap tape cloth have a high cotton content and are perfect for direct wet cleaning and maintenance of oiled or waxed cork, wood and parquet floors. Important detail: The low weight of the cloth reduces the subsequent costs for cleaning as more mops fit in one washing machine load. For optimal cleaning results and to avoid damage to the floor from excess moisture, pour 150 percent of the cleaning fleet of the dead weight over the mop according to the preconditioning method. A second step for dry wiping of the area is generally not necessary.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material 70% cotton / 30% PET
Textile material Cotton mix
Manufacturing type PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
Textile structure Loop pile
Washing temperature (°C) max. 60
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 250
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.1
Package weight (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 105
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 105 x 20

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Classic Cotton Mop Strap Tape 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Cleaning agents
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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