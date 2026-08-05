The loops of this strap tape cloth have a high cotton content and are perfect for direct wet cleaning and maintenance of oiled or waxed cork, wood and parquet floors. Important detail: The low weight of the cloth reduces the subsequent costs for cleaning as more mops fit in one washing machine load. For optimal cleaning results and to avoid damage to the floor from excess moisture, pour 150 percent of the cleaning fleet of the dead weight over the mop according to the preconditioning method. A second step for dry wiping of the area is generally not necessary.