Premium MF Mop Loop blue Strap Tape 40 cm
Blue microfibre strap tape mop with microfibre loops and handy hook-and-loop fastener for simple cleaning. Ideal for the spray method and preconditioned applications.
The blue microfibre strap tape mop with loops was developed for use as an all-purpose mop. It impresses with its even and dense distribution of loops, which offer an outstanding dirt absorption capacity. In particular, the polyester loops with a high share of microfibres make it easier to clean right up to the edge and reliably remove loose dirt from corners and edges. The microfibre loop mop is ideal for use with the preconditioning or spray method.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and lightly structured
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|100% PET
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Manufacturing type
|PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
|Textile structure
|Loop pile
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 250
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²)
|0.1 / 30
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 105
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 105 x 20
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning