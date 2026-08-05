The microfibre strap tape mop was specially developed for cleaning applications in hygiene-sensitive areas, such as care facilities. It is made of high-quality materials and has a handy strap tape fastener for simple attachment to and removal from the mop holder. Thanks to its short-fibre structure, the mop is ideal for cleaning smooth and lightly structured hard floors. The fine microfibres of the strap tape mop not only offer well-balanced, effortless sliding properties, but also outstanding absorption of moisture and thus also dirt and dust. The wider edges at the sides of the short-fibre mop reliably remove loose dirt from nooks and corners. The 40 centimetre wide mop cover can be used both for the spray method and for preconditioned applications.