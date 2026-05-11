3.5 m suction hose extension
The 3.5 m suction hose extension is suitable for all corded Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and provides a larger operating radius and greater freedom of movement.
The 3.5-m long suction hose extension increases the operating radius and freedom of movement, thus facilitating work, particularly when cleaning stairs or for the interior car cleaning. This practical accessory is suitable for all corded Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners from the Home & Garden range. The suction hose extension is not compatible with battery-powered wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Extension of working radius and improvement of free movement (e.g. when cleaning car interiors)
Suitable for all Kärcher H&G wet and dry vacuum cleaners with a cable
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|3600 x 55 x 64
Application areas
- Vehicle interior
- Renovation
- Workshop
- Hobby room
- Cellar
- Garage
- Areas around the home and garden
- Entrance area
- Stairs