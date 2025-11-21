Pressure washer K 1 Horizontal
Light and compact: The K 1 Horizontal is the ideal device for cleaning small areas around the house and garden furniture, bicycles etc.
With its 6 m high-pressure hose, the robust pressure washer K 1 Horizontal is suitable for many outdoor cleaning tasks, such as cars, garden furniture or patios. The compact and light device with transportation handle is easy to transport and can be stored in minimum space. The pressure washer draws in water and can be used without a fixed water connection.
Features and benefits
Horizontal design for effortless storage and ease of transportSimple storage in the boot of a car or where storage space is limited. Compact size, easy to carry.
Perfectly matched accessoriesWith the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage. Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.Can be used even when there is no water connection available.
6 m high-pressure hose
- Longer hose for a wider area of applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 100
|Flow rate (l/h)
|270 - 300
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 174 x 298
Scope of supply
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles
- Stairs
- Tent/camping equipment
- Paths
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Boats
- Barbecues
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
How to Use the K 1 Horizontal Pressure Washer: Tips and Best Practices
How to Use the Kärcher Pressure Washer K 1 Horizontal
Preparation:
- Connect the device to a water source.
- Attach the high-pressure hose and lance securely.
- Plug in the power cord and ensure a stable power source.
Operation:
- Turn on the water supply and press the trigger to release air from the system.
- Power on the device.
- Use the lance for targeted cleaning; adjust your distance based on surface sensitivity.
Post-Use:
- Turn off the unit and disconnect hoses.
- Empty water and store accessories safely.
Maintenance Tips For Kärcher Pressure Washer K 1 Horizontal
- After Use: Rinse the detergent system and hoses to prevent blockages.
- Storage: Store the pressure washer in a dry, frost-free location.
- Regular Checks: Periodically check hoses and seals for wear and tear.