Pressure washer K 2 Classic

K 2 Classic pressure washers for occasional use and light dirt. 20 m2/h area performance, pressure 110 bar max., flow rate 360 l/h max., connection load 1400 W.

The K 2 Classic is ideal for occasional use and light dirt. The compact, lightweight and easily transportable device cleans bicycles, garden tools, garden furniture and more to perfection. Once the cleaning task is complete, the device can be stored without taking up much space. The K 2 Classic's standard equipment includes a spray gun, 3 m hose, flat jet nozzle and a water filter to protect the pump from the ingress of dirt particles. Technical data: area performance 20 m2/h, pressure 110 bar max., flow rate 360 l/h max., connection load 1400 Watt.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Compact, small and light device
For simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves. Can be carried with just one hand.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Perfectly matched accessories
With the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage. Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Detergent inlet
Detergent inlet
Simplifies the application of cleaning agents.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (MPa/psi) 11 / max. 1600
Flow rate (l/h) 330
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 393 x 171 x 243

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
  • One-jet spray lance
  • High-pressure hose: 3 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Classic FAQ'S

The Kärcher K 2 Classic is versatile and suitable for a variety of surfaces. It’s perfect for cleaning cars, motorcycles, bicycles, garden furniture, tools, and small patio or deck areas. However, it's recommended for light to medium-duty tasks and may not be suitable for very large or heavily soiled areas.

Setting up the Kärcher K 2 Classic is simple. Connect the high-pressure hose to the unit and the spray gun. Attach the appropriate accessory (such as the lance or dirt blaster) to the spray gun. Then, connect the garden hose to the unit’s water inlet. Plug in the power cord, turn on the machine, and it’s ready to use.

Yes, you can use detergents with the Kärcher K 2 Classic. The machine is designed to work with Kärcher's range of detergents, which can be applied through the pressure washer for enhanced cleaning results. Detergents can be mixed with water in a detergent suction hose or bottle and applied directly to the surface being cleaned.

To keep your Kärcher K 2 Classic in good working condition, it’s important to regularly check and clean the water inlet filter, ensure all connections are secure, and drain any remaining water from the machine after use. Store the pressure washer in a dry place, protected from frost, and ensure the high-pressure hose is not kinked or damaged.

If the K 2 Classic loses pressure, first check for any kinks or blockages in the hose, and make sure the water supply is sufficient. Inspect the inlet filter for debris and clean it if necessary. If the issue persists, it may be due to air in the system; to resolve this, run the pressure washer without the spray gun until water flows freely through the hose.

Why Choose the Kärcher K 2 Classic?

The Kärcher Pressure Washer K 2 Classic is an excellent choice for those looking for an affordable, efficient, and easy-to-use pressure washer for everyday cleaning tasks. Its compact design and powerful performance make it a valuable tool for maintaining your home and garden, ensuring you can keep everything clean and well-maintained with minimal effort.