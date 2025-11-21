Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Car & Home
With application consultant support via a smartphone app: the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles or outdoor furniture, for example. Incl. Car & Home Kit.
The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task and comprehensive service including information about the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set on the Click vario power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The height-adjustable telescopic handle allows comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 5 metre hose. The Car & Home Kit allows effective vehicle cleaning and splash-free cleaning of larger areas. It includes a wash brush for removing grey film, a foam jet for well-adherent foam, as well as 500 ml of Car Shampoo, the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of Patio & Deck detergent.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|246 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, foam nozzle, Car Shampoo, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 135 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 5 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
How to Use the Kärcher K 2 Power Control
Operating the Kärcher K 2 Power Control is simple
- Attach Accessories: Connect the desired lance and accessories for the cleaning task.
- Adjust the Pressure: Use the Vario Power spray lance to adjust pressure according to the surface.
- Apply Detergent: Attach the detergent container with the foam nozzle for applying cleaning solution.
- Begin Cleaning: Hold the trigger gun and start cleaning, maintaining a safe distance from the surface.
- Rinse and Finish: Once done, release the pressure and store the equipment properly.
Kärcher Pressure Washer Maintenance Tips
Ensure the longevity of your Kärcher K 2 Power Control Car & Home pressure washer:
- After Use: Rinse the detergent system and hoses to prevent blockages.
- Storage: Store the pressure washer in a dry, frost-free location.
- Regular Checks: Periodically check hoses and seals for wear and tear.
- Winter Storage: Drain all water from the system.
- After turning off the machines: press gun to release water pressure out from the trigger gun