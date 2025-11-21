Pressure washer K 2 Winner
Ideally equipped for occasional use to remove light dirt around the home: The K 2 Winner. The pressure washer is perfect for cleaning bicycles, garden tools and garden furniture.
Whether moss-covered steps, weathered walls or dirty garden tools – the K 2 Winner pressure washer with its Dirt Blaster will make things spick and span again in no time at all. The rotating jet on the Dirt Blaster removes even the most stubborn dirt. Thanks to its compact size, low weight and ergonomic handle, the K 2 Winner can be easily transported to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional comfort: Thanks to the quick coupling, the 4-m-long high-pressure hose can be easily connected to or disconnected from the device and the spray gun. All of the lances that are included in the scope of supply can be easily stored on the K 2 Winner.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect systemThe high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Dirt blasterThe rotation nozzle increases the cleaning performance by up to 80%.
Foam jetSimple replacement of different RM models and extremely user-friendly. Strong, adherent foam. Effortless cleaning of all surfaces.
Storing accessories
- The spray lances can be easily stored.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (MPa)
|max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|399 x 223 x 231
Scope of supply
- Foam jet: 0.3 l
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Cars
- Stairs
