Whether moss-covered steps, weathered walls or dirty garden tools – the K 2 Winner pressure washer with its Dirt Blaster will make things spick and span again in no time at all. The rotating jet on the Dirt Blaster removes even the most stubborn dirt. Thanks to its compact size, low weight and ergonomic handle, the K 2 Winner can be easily transported to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional comfort: Thanks to the quick coupling, the 4-m-long high-pressure hose can be easily connected to or disconnected from the device and the spray gun. All of the lances that are included in the scope of supply can be easily stored on the K 2 Winner.