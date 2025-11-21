Pressure washer K 4 Basic
The K 4 Basic pressure washer with water-cooled motor, for occasional use and moderately dirty cars, garden fences, bicycles etc. With extendable, space-saving handle.
The K4 Basic with water-cooled motor features a telescopic handle, a Quick Connect gun, a 6 m-long high-pressure hose and a water filter to protect the pump. The pressure in the Vario Power spray pipe (VPS) can be adjusted simply by twisting it, and the extra powerful dirt grinder, with its rotating point jet, removes even the most stubborn dirt. In short: The K4 Basic is the ideal equipment for moderately dirty cars, garden fences, bicycles etc.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
- The state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Quick Connect
- Easy connection of pressure hose and high-pressure gun.
Three-piston axial pump
- Completely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
- Safe protection from pressure overload.
- Motor shutoff when trigger gun is closed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - up to 130 / 2 - up to 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.8
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|285 x 309 x 876
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
How to use and Maintenance Tips For Pressure Washer K 4 Basic
How to Use the Kärcher Pressure Washer K 4 Basic
- Setup: Attach the water inlet hose to a water supply and connect the high-pressure hose to the washer.
Powering On: Plug in the power cord and ensure the switch is off before turning on the power.
Pressure Adjustment
- Adjust Nozzle: Select the appropriate spray nozzle for your cleaning task. Use a wider spray for delicate surfaces and a more concentrated jet for tough grime.
Cleaning
- Start Cleaning: Point the nozzle at the surface to be cleaned and pull the trigger to begin spraying. Keep the nozzle moving to prevent damage to surfaces.
Post-Cleaning Care
- Shut Down: Once done, turn off the pressure washer and unplug it. Detach hoses and clean the nozzle before storage.
Maintenance Tips for Kärcher Pressure Washer K 4 Basic
- Regular Cleaning: Clean the nozzles and spray lance after every use to ensure optimal performance. Remove any dirt or debris to avoid clogging.
- Check Hose and Connections: Inspect the high-pressure hose for wear and tear. Replace any damaged components to prevent water leakage or reduced pressure.
- Store Properly: Store the pressure washer in a cool, dry place. Avoid exposing it to extreme temperatures to prevent damage to the motor and seals.
- Winterizing: Before storing it for winter, ensure that all water is drained from the machine to avoid freezing and damage.