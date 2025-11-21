Pressure washer K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
For more control: the K 4 Power Control Premium Flex with PremiumFlex hose and G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun is suitable for moderate dirt around the home and on cars too.
With the K 4 Premium Power Control Flex pressure washer, every surface can be cleaned at the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The overall handling is very simple thanks to the convenient hose reel. Other equipment details of the K 4 Premium Power Control Flex include the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device, plus the trigger gun and a parking position for readily accessible accessories at all times.
Features and benefits
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hoseThe flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement. Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent system
- Innovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles.
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|417 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
