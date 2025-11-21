Pressure washer K 5 Power Control
For even greater control: The K 5 Power Control pressure washer with application consultant via app, G 160 Q Power Control spray gun, Vario Power spray lance and Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean system.
For greater control and better handling – using the Kärcher Home & Garden app, the user is assisted in many cleaning situations and with different cleaning objects. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the selected cleaning object. The pressure can be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. Other equipment details: The G 160 Q Power Control spray gun, the Dirt Blaster, the Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for the fast and clean changeover of the detergent, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose and the device and the spray gun, as well as the parking position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent systemInnovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles. For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Telescopic handle made of high-quality aluminium
- Can be adapted to people of different heights.
- The height of the telescopic handle can be adjusted by pulling.
- Completely retractable handle for space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2.1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|402 x 306 x 588
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Façade
How to use and Maintenance Tips For K 5 Power Control
How to Use the Kärcher K 5 Power Control
Operating the Kärcher K 5 Power Control is simple:
- Attach Accessories: Connect the desired lance and accessories for the cleaning task.
- Adjust the Pressure: Use the Vario Power spray lance to adjust pressure according to the surface.
- Apply Detergent: Attach the detergent container or use the suction tube for applying cleaning solution.
- Begin Cleaning: Hold the trigger gun and start cleaning, maintaining a safe distance from the surface.
- Rinse and Finish: Once done, release the pressure and store the equipment properly.
Maintenance Tips
- Sample Content: To ensure the longevity of your Kärcher K 5 Power Control
- After Use: Rinse the detergent system and hoses to prevent blockages.
- Storage: Store the pressure washer in a dry, frost-free location.
- Regular Checks: Periodically check hoses and seals for wear and tear.