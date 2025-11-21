Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7
Steaming, vacuuming and drying in one step – the SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner combines multi-functionality and maximum convenience in a single device.
The steam vacuum cleaner SV 7 from Kärcher combines the advantages of steam cleaners with the strengths of dry vacuum cleaners. It vacuums, for example, crumbs off the floor, wipes with a damp cloth and then dries the floor. And it does all this comfortably in a single step. With these impressive all-round machines and the appropriate accessories, everyone can keep their home clean – simply, comfortably, quickly and without chemicals.
Features and benefits
3-in-1 deviceSteaming, vacuuming and drying in a single procedure.
Multi-stage filter systemWater, coarse dirt, foam and HEPA filters (EN 1822:1998) remove even the smallest particles.
Convenient floor nozzleQuick and simple changeover for 3 different applications on all hard floors and carpets.
Easy operation
- The suction power can be controlled on the handle and the steam flow regulated on the device.
4-level suction power control
- The suction power can be individually adjusted to the surface and dirt.
5-level steam volume control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Non-stop steam
- The tank can be refilled quickly and easily for non-stop use.
Integrated cable storage compartment
- Optimal cable storage for space-saving device storage.
Child safety lock
- Locks the steam function to protect against improper use.
Wide range of applications
- The multifunction device with extensive accessories is ideal for use around the home without the use of chemicals.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. performance (W)
|2200
|Water capacity boiler (l)
|0.45
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 4
|Water filter (l)
|1.2
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 21
|Cable length (m)
|6
|Heat-up time (min)
|5
|Tank capacity (l)
|0.5
|Steam flow rate (g/min)
|80
|Filter system
|Water filter and HEPA filter
|Heating output (W)
|1100
|Permanent filling
|Additional suction capacity (l)
|0.6
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|515 x 336 x 340
Scope of supply
- HEPA filter type: HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Floor cleaning set with steam vacuum function: Three different applications for hard and carpeted floors and two 0.5 m-long steam suction tubes
- Hand nozzle with steam vacuum function: Can be combined with window nozzle (large and small), brush attachment or terry cloth
- Steam vacuum detail nozzle: Can be combined with an extension piece and round brushes (4 different colours)
- Upholstery nozzle (small and large)
- Crevice nozzle, furniture brush
- Defoamer "FoamStop"
- Measuring cup, cleaning brush, accessory bag
- window nozzle, small and big
- Terry cover: 1 Piece(s)
- Round brush set
- brush crown replacement
- Steam suction tube: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m
- Steam suction hose with handle
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on device (five-step)
- Suction force regulation: on handle (four-stage)
- Two-tank system
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 1.75 m
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
Accessories
