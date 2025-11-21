The steam vacuum cleaner SV 7 from Kärcher combines the advantages of steam cleaners with the strengths of dry vacuum cleaners. It vacuums, for example, crumbs off the floor, wipes with a damp cloth and then dries the floor. And it does all this comfortably in a single step. With these impressive all-round machines and the appropriate accessories, everyone can keep their home clean – simply, comfortably, quickly and without chemicals.