Lightweight with powerful cleaning performance: the bagless VCS 3 Cordless vacuum cleaner with its sleek and attractive design looks the part in any home interior. For a high suction power of 20 kPa, there is a high-performance 300-watt brushless motor. The multi-cyclone technology removes dust from the air flow, without losing suction. Numerous smart functions guarantee clean results and added convenience when vacuuming: getting under furniture is made easy with the flat floor nozzle, while the LED light on the active floor nozzle improves dirt detection, and the 1-click emptying function on the dust container minimises contact with dirt.