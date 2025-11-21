Kärcher Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2

Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2

Weighing just 650 grammes, but offering all the more suction power: Our VCH 2 hand-held vacuum cleaner with white casing for quick vacuum cleaning – in the home, car or office.

Small, lightweight, compact and yet very powerful, our battery powered hand-held vacuum cleaner VCH 2 cuts a good figure during everyday vacuum cleaning. Crumbs, dust or hair on furniture and floors or in cars don't stand a chance, as the small powerhouse is always ready to quickly take care of the problem. Its two-step filter system is not just extremely powerful, but just like the dust container can be washed under running water. It comprises a fine steel mesh, which catches coarse particles and hair, and a downstream HEPA 12 filter to retain types of dust up to one tenth of a micrometre in size. In this way, rooms are not only cleaned but the air stays fresh and allergy sufferers can take a deep breath.

Features and benefits
Two-stage filter system
  • Fine steel mesh to retain coarse dirt and hair.
  • HEPA 12 filter to filter 99.5% of all particles < 0.3 μm.
Washable filter and dust container
  • Easy to clean under running water and reuse.
Specifications

Technical data

Sound power level (dB(A)) 75
Runtime min. mode (min) min. 11
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Battery voltage (V) 7.2
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h) 3.5
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 75 x 76 x 330

Scope of supply

  • Crevice nozzle
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)

Equipment

  • Removable filter box: with main and long-life filter
Videos
Application areas
  • Furniture
  • Vehicle interior
Accessories
How to Use and Maintain the Battery-Powered Hand Vacuum Cleaner VCH 2

How to Use VCH 2

  • For Small Crumbs: Use the included nozzle to clean crumbs from car seats and upholstery.
  • Battery Life Extension: Charge fully before use and avoid overcharging for longer battery life.
  • Tight Spaces: Utilize the slim nozzle for cleaning corners and drawers efficiently.




Kärcher Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2

Maintenance and Care

  • Filter Cleaning: Rinse the dust filter under running water weekly to maintain performance.
  • Storage Tips: Store in a cool, dry place with no blockages in the nozzle.
  • Battery Care: Avoid leaving the vacuum in extremely hot or cold areas to protect battery health.
vch2 Maintain

FAQ's For VCH 2

The VCH 2 offers up to 11 minutes of continuous use after a full charge.

Yes, the filter is washable. Simply rinse it with water and let it dry completely before reinserting.

It's ideal for hard surfaces, upholstery, and car interiors.

VCH 2 vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning various surfaces such as:

  • Wooden surfaces
  • Book shelves
  • Furniture around the home


It's also perfect for vehicle interior cleaning.

No, the VCH 2 is designed for dry debris cleaning only.

To maintain the VCH 2, ensure to clean the two-step filter system and dust container under running water. The filter system includes a fine steel mesh and a HEPA 12 filter. Remember to let them dry before reusing.