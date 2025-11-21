Brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer
Robust, durable brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer for connection to two thread sizes. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.
High-quality brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer for connection to two thread sizes. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
High-quality tap connection made of brass
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
Reducer
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4 + G1/2
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|44 x 37 x 37
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment