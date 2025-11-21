Control valve
Control valve for placing between hose and sprinkler. For stepless regulation of the water flow from 0 to maximum. Includes 2-way connector for connecting two hoses.
Intact tap adapters, hose connectors and hoses are the basis of effective watering. Kärcher therefore offers an entire range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting, regulating and repairing watering systems. For example, the Kärcher control valve – the ideal solution for regulating the water flow from 0 to maximum. It impresses with its ergonomic design and guarantees easy handling. The control valve can be used either as a connection between hose and sprinkler or – by means of the 2-way connector provided – to connect two hoses. The Kärcher control valve is compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems and all common hose diameters.
Features and benefits
Can be used anywhere
- For all common garden hoses
Includes 2-way coupling
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|105 x 32 x 32
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment