O-ring set
O-ring set includes six sealing rings (four 10.8 mm x 2.6 mm, one 15.9 mm x 2.6 mm, one 17.1 mm x 2.6 mm) and one sprinkler filter.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, O-ring set includes six sealing rings (four 10.8 mm x 2.6 mm, one 15.9 mm x 2.6 mm, one 17.1 mm x 2.6 mm) and one sprinkler filter. Washer set compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all commercially available click systems.
Features and benefits
1 sprinkler filter
6 gaskets (4 × 10.8 × 2.6 mm, 1 × 15.9 × 2.6 mm, 1 × 17.1 × 2.6 mm)
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|17 x 17 x 3
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment