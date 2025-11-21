Three-way connector

Three-way connector for connecting three hoses. Robust quality and attractive design.

Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the three-way connector for connecting three hoses. This high-quality universal three-way connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. Three-way connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Robust design
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
For connection of 3 hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 15 x 65 x 60
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment