Hose set, 20 m
Hose set with 20 m standard hose (1/2"), spray gun, G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.
The perfect hose set for gardening novices. The sets comprises a 20 m standard hose (1/2"), a spray gun, a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
20 m 1/2" Standard hose
- The perfect entry-level set.
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Spray gun with adjustable jet
- Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft".
Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
- Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Thread size
|G3/4
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|360 x 360 x 100
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment