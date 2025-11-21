Spiral Hose Set
10 m spiral hose, multi-functional spray gun, hose connector with kink protection, hose connector with kink protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 connection, connection for in-house fittings, wall bracket.
The spiral hose set contains everything you might need for regular watering jobs in small gardens, on terraces and balconies, or on a campsite. The days of wasting time and effort lugging watering cans around or trailing hoses about are long gone. The Kärcher spiral hose set is a handy solution that is ready to use at any time, for any kind of watering job that needs doing. Equipment details: 10 m phthalate-free, UV-resistant spiral hose, multi-functional spray gun, 1 x spiral hose connector with kink protection, 1 x spiral hose connector with kink protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adaptor, tap adaptor for in-house fittings, and a wall bracket. Thanks to the multi-functional spray gun supplied, even coarse dirt can be effortlessly removed from garden tools and other similar items. The spiral hose springs back into its compact shape after every use and can be stowed away on the wall bracket without taking up much space. The supplied tap adaptor for in-house fittings even makes it possible to connect the spiral hose to a kitchen tap.
Features and benefits
1 x Hose connector with kink-protection
1 x Hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop
Tap adaptor G3/4
No inconvenient un-/rewinding of the hose, no carrying of heavy watering cans
Brass tap adapter for inhouse fittings
- To attach the Spiral hose to inhouse fittings
Multifunctional spray gun with 4 spray patterns
After usage the hose always regains its compact form
- Orderly storage for a tidy garden
UV-resistant, kink-resistant spiral hose (10 m)
- Not hazardous to health
Wall mount
- Easy mounting to the wall
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|570 x 100 x 100
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment